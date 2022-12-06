Ranking the Seven NFL Playoff Teams in the AFC

With the NFL’s regular season winding down, it’s time to begin classifying playoff teams as Super Bowl contenders or pretenders.

All Odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (AFC Odds: +230)

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs no longer control their own destiny for the top seed in the AFC, it’s hard to argue that any of the teams in the conference want to go up against Patrick Mahomes in January. The Chiefs are going to be tough out no matter how you slice it, and there’s an excellent case to be made that this team once again has what it takes to make a Super Bowl run.

Current Status: Contender

2. Cincinnati Bengals (AFC Odds: +700)

Much like their surprise run to the Super Bowl last season, the Cincinnati Bengals are once getting hot at the right time of the year. They are hunting for the AFC North divisional crown and have beaten the Kansas City Chiefs three consecutive times. That should give them the confidence to go up against anyone in the AFC and hold their ground.

Current Status: Contender

3. Buffalo Bills (AFC Odds: +185)

The Buffalo Bills might be in the driver’s seat in the AFC and boast the best odds to win the AFC, but until they prove they can win in January, there will be questions surrounding their overall status on this list. The pieces are all there for the Bills to break through this year, but with a deep AFC, it could be another surprise exit for this squad.

Current Status: Contender

4. Baltimore Ravens (AFC Odds: +1000)

It’s not hard to find bright spots with this Baltimore Ravens team, but you’d likely feel better about their standing here if there weren’t question marks around the health of Lamar Jackson. The dynamic QB1 can be a game-changer on the field, and if he’s out there with the weapons this team has, there’s no reason they can’t make a deep playoff run.

Current Status: Contender

5. Miami Dolphins (AFC Odds: +900)

You can make a case that the Miami Dolphins should be higher on this list. Still, there are reasons to question how deep of a run this team can make. They have explosive weapons on offense, but is the defense good enough to contend for a Super Bowl right now? The answer to that is up for debate.

Current Status: Tweener

6. Tennessee Titans (AFC Odds: +1800)

There’s a lot to like about the Tennessee Titans, but they’ve demonstrated that they aren’t contenders. Mike Vrabel is one of the top coaches in the NFL, but the Titans don’t have the type of offense that can come from behind, which will be a problem in January, especially on the road after wild card weekend.

Current Status: Pretender

7. New York Jets (AFC Odds: +4100)

This wasn’t the year that many expected the New York Jets to jump into the playoff race, but they’ve surprised many people by earning a 7-5 record. There’s a lot to be impressed with the Jets, but it’s premature to list them among the top contenders in the AFC this year.

Current Status: Pretender