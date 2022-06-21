Rashaad Penny 'In Driver's Seat' to Be Seattle's Lead Back

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is reportedly, “in the driver’s seat” to be the team’s primary back this season, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

This makes sense given that the only other running back with experience who had a chance at keeping Penny from being the starter was Chris Carson who may not play another down of football in his career due to a serious neck injury he continues to rehab throughout the offseason. It’s likely we’ll see some complementary work from rookie Kenneth Walker III as his backup with DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer rounding out the touches.

In 2021, Penny attempted 119 rushes for 749 for six touchdowns and a league-leading 6.3 yards per rush attempt in ten games. Keep an eye on how this backfield pans out during training camp and preseason as the pecking order becomes more clear.

