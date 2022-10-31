Ravens Acquire LB Roquan Smith From Bears

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Chicago Bears have traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for A.J. Klein, a second and fifth-round pick.

Source: #Bears LB Roquan Smith is traded to the #Ravens. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2022

Smith is the second prominent member of the Bears’ defense to be recently traded after Chicago sent defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Smith has 83 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, three passes defended, and 7.5 stuffs through eight games. As the former eighth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, he is also a two-time Second-team All-Pro (2020, 2021).

Smith is in the final year of his rookie contract. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says that of the $5.408 million still owed to Smith, the Bears will pay $4.833 million while the Ravens dish out $575,000 for the rest of the season.

Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

The Baltimore Raves are -2.5 point favorites against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, with the total set at 48.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.