Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson End Contract Talks

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appears content to bet on himself in 2022.
According to Mike Florio of Profootballtalk, the Ravens and Jackson failed to come to terms on a new contract ahead of the team’s Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets.
The former league MVP had set a Friday deadline for negotiations.
“Despite our best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” said Ravens GM Eric DeCosta. “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process, and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now, we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, there is an obvious risk in Jackson taking the field without a long-term deal, particularly the manner in which he plays the QB position. Whether Jackson ultimately made the right choice in rejecting Baltimore’s best offer remains to be seen.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Ravens as -6.5 road favorites on the spread and -310 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.