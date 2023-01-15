Ravens-Bengals DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK:

Joe Burrow is set to lead the Cincinnati Bengals in their second consecutive playoff trip as they welcome the Tyler Huntley-led Baltimore Ravens in the opening Wild Card round. Burrow obviously has one of the highest passing ceilings in the sport, as he ranks fifth in passing yards and is tied for second in touchdowns. It is important to note that in the previous two matchups against the Ravens, Baltimore has had his number, only allowing him to throw for a combined 432 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Huntley is questionable but expected to play with Lamar Jackson out. Anthony Brown will likely eat up some snaps at quarterback as well.

RUNNING BACK:

Joe Mixon is set to face one of the league’s strongest run defenses, ranking third in allowed yards per game. He doesn’t always get the most consistent of workloads despite his 20+ carry upside, so without the ideal matchup, we’ll rely more on his receiving upside. He’s combined for 20 targets over his last three games, so look for that role to potentially continue. Samaje Perine will rotate in for a few touches, but his ceiling is capped in this setting unless there’s an injury.

JK Dobbins is set to return from injury, and many expect him to dominate the offense by potentially seeing roughly 15+ carries. We’ve had a small sample size to work off, given a varying backfield and injuries, but he should be the lead guy with the highest ceiling among the bunch. We look for Gus Edwards to be the primary backup tonight, who could also approach double-digit touches with Kenyan Drake also rotating in.

WIDE RECEIVER:

Ja’Marr Chase has a case as the league’s best receiver since returning from injury five weeks ago. In that time, he’s averaged 12 targets per game and seen 7+ receptions in each outing, with his yardage and touchdown upside speaking for themselves. Tee Higgins has averaged eight targets per game over his last three and has WR1 upside if Burrow chooses to feed him. Tyler Boyd will account for roughly five targets and has been a consistent role player in this offense. Trenton Irwin will rotate in as the fourth receiver and could warrant a few targets himself.

Of course, the Ravens have the worst receiving group in the league. Tyler Huntley, in five games, has only combined for 658 yards through the air, 131 per, and Anthony Brown only completed 19 passes last week, so the confidence for them to get the ball is low. DeMarcus Robinson is the top guy who has had a few high-target games this season, but most, not all, have come with low production. After that, it’s throwing darts with James Proche, Tylan Wallace, and Sammy Watkins.

TIGHT END:

Hayden Hurst has a secondary role in this offense, as he’ll warrant about five targets with a rather uninspiring red zone upside. On the other hand, the Ravens’ passing game runs through the tight end position. Mark Andrews has a 30%+ target share likelihood. He is coming into tonight with confidence after his nine-reception outing last week. Something he desperately needed after slumping or, better yet, being let down by his quarterback.

Isaiah Likely is coming off of his best game as a professional, where he saw 13 targets, so he’ll benefit from the times when Anthony Brown is under center. Josh Oliver will rotate in as well and could warrant a target or two.