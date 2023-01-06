Ravens-Bengals: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

There’s plenty at stake when the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals collide in Week 18 from Paycor Stadium.

Baltimore Ravens (+360) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-460) Total: 39.5 (O -110, U -110)

This will be the second regular-season meeting between these AFC North rivals, the first of which saw Baltimore outlast Cincinnati 19-17. In typical AFC North fashion, it was a low-scoring game, and there’s potential we get a repeat of that in what could be a tight battle in the trenches. The Bengals enter this matchup having won seven straight games and owning sole possession of the division lead, while the Ravens are 3-2 over their last five games but are coming off a losing effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Much of the uncertainty with the Ravens involves their quarterback situation. Lamar Jackson has been held out with injuries, and this team is much different, with Tyler Huntley under center. With Jackson still not practicing, Huntley will again suit up for the Ravens at quarterback, so the offense should be a problem for Baltimore.

On the other hand, the offense has not been a problem for the Bengals, which should be a cause for concern for the Ravens in this divisional tilt. With Cincinnati’s offense firing on all cylinders and the Ravens’ defense being susceptible through the air, it’s not hard to envision the Bengals finding offensive success on Sunday at home. Cincinnati has a 5-1 home record, which should leave bettors confident in what they bring to the table.

The only question is whether or not the 9.5 points the Bengals are favored by is too much. These matchups are typically tightly contested, but with the lack of offense the Ravens have been able to muster, there’s merit in expecting the Bengals to win by more than two scores.

Best Bet: Bengals -9.5 (-118)

Points were at a premium when these teams first met, combining for just 36 points, so it shouldn’t be surprising that the total isn’t set much higher at 39.5. Baltimore has not scored more than 17 points in any of their previous five games, and with the Bengals’ defense improving in the second half, that doesn’t spell good news for the Ravens’ offense. Looking at the Bengals offensively, they’ve scored between 20 and 34 points in each of their last five games. Still, the Ravens typically play the Bengals tight, and it’s unlikely the Bengals will blow the door off offensively.

Best Bet: Under 39.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Bengals 23, Ravens 15