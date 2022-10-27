Ravens-Buccaneers DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com . For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here .

QUARTERBACK:

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens travel to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Ravens’ offense goes as Lamar goes, with 510 rushing yards to his credit this season, but the arm has been underwhelming as of late, passing for three touchdowns over the last four weeks compared to ten in the first three games. Brady has not lost three straight games in 20 seasons, and even though something feels different this season, he still ranks sixth in passing yards with a bevy of weapons capable of finding the endzone… hopefully.

RUNNING BACK:

Gus Edwards gave us a very promising season debut as he notched two scores off of 16 carries, but how sustainable is that? He is questionable tonight and only played 23 snaps last week. Collectively, the team ran the ball a combined 44 times compared to only 16 pass attempts. Edwards should reasonably see 10-12, but we cannot rely on last week’s touchdown production as much as we would like to. Kenyan Drake will be the RB2 and would elevate to the RB1 if Edwards were to be ruled out. He’s seen double-digit carries in three of five games season, illustrating an ideal RB2 upside even though 6-8 carries seem more reasonable with Edwards’s presence. Justice Hill will get some rotational touches as the RB3. There isn’t a reliant receiving upside with any of these backs.

The Buccaneers have had the league’s worst rushing attack, as they’ve only averaged about 64 yards on the ground per game. For now, Leonard Fournette is the bell-cow back, as he ranks ninth in the league in rushing attempts while averaging about 5.5 targets per game. Third-round rookie Rachaad White has made some noise and has earned praise from his head coach. Last week he saw his highest snap% of the season (43%) while Fournette saw his lowest (60%) so look for White to get more involved in this offense, ideally starting tonight as the team is searching for answers.

WIDE RECEIVER:

Lamar Jackson has only attempted 197 passes this season (28.1 per game), and with Mark Andrews commanding a near-30% target share, the target upside for the rest of the receiving room is evidently low. Rashod Bateman is listed as questionable and, as the WR1, will be responsible for 5-6 targets with a high yardage upside. Devin Duvernay fared well in Bateman’s absence, but with him allegedly playing tonight, Duvernay will only garner 3-4 targets without the same dynamic abilities. Demarcus Robinson only saw a 23% snap share making him very undesirable, and newly signed DeSean Jackson probably won’t have much more of a role besides being a deep-ball threat.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will lead the way for this offense, as they combined for 28 targets last week. Given his deep-threat ability and red-zone upside, Evans has the higher upside, while we expect to see Godwin be a reliable PPR machine. Given his questionable status, Russell Gage has been ruled out for tonight as we anticipate for Julio Jones to play. We have only a small sample size with Jones, but it’ll be hard to assert confidence in him until he proves fully healthy. If not, Scotty Miller will see increased volume, with Breshad Perriman and Jaelon Darden having rotational roles.

TIGHT END:

Mark Andrews commands a near 30% target share and is one of the most dangerous red zone threats in the league… when healthy. He is listed as questionable for tonight and has not practiced all week. If he cannot go, Isaiah Likely will be the TE1, with Nick Boyle having an increased role. Likely obviously won’t command an equal target share, so look for the Ravens to run the ball more or get Bateman/Duvernay more involved.

Cade Otton remains the solidified TE1 with Cameron Brate ruled out again and has averaged six targets and nearly 55 yards in the two games Brate has not played this year. Kyle Rudolph will rotate in behind Otton with an upside that looks no higher than a target or two.