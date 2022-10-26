Ravens-Buccaneers: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
This is a tight matchup, outlined by how the oddsmakers have laid things out. The Ravens are listed as slight road favorites at -118 on the moneyline while also being favored on the spread by 1.5. With how disappointing the Buccaneers have looked over the past two weeks (losing efforts against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers), this line should hardly be a surprise. The Ravens look better on paper but have yet to put things fully together. This team is undoubtedly one of the more talented in the NFL, but there’s been a disconnect on defense that needs correcting. Looking at the Bucs, is Tom Brady finally aging, or is his supporting cast to blame for the offensive struggles? This could be a good bounce-back spot on paper against an inconsistent Ravens defense.
Injuries to Watch for
Ravens: Mark Andrews, TE (DNP), Calais Campbell, DE (DNP), Ronnie Stanley, OT (DNP), Rashod Bateman, WR (DNP)
Buccaneers: Cameron Brate, TE (DNP), Carlton Davis, CB (DNP), Russell Gage, WR (DNP), Luke Goedeke, G (DNP), Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB (DNP), Antoine Winfield Jr., S (DNP)
