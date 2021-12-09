Ravens Exploring A More Up-Tempo Offense

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports that Baltimore Ravens could introduce a more up-tempo offense when they visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 14.

Harbaugh said that going up tempo and no huddle is definitely “on the table” and something team is considering. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 8, 2021

According to head coach John Harbaugh, the team might choose to go no-huddle as a way to keep their opponents off-balance on defense. This could potentially benefit quarterback Lamar Jackson who’s struggled to develop a rhythm with his receivers. Through 11 games, Jackson’s already thrown 13 interceptions which is more than any of his previous three seasons in the league.

Baltimore opened as a 2.5-point underdog and sharp bettors are running to the window to back the road team. Note that the Ravens are 4-0 against the spread (ATS) in the last four meetings and 10-2-1 in the last 13 meetings in Cleveland.

The under’s also drawing some sharp action as the total’s been bet down from 46.5 to 43.

To keep up to date with all your NFL action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.