Ravens Gaining Steam in Projected Tight AFC North

The AFC North can be a dog fight from start to finish, and you can make a case that any of the four teams can take the crown.

With that, the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely taking a back seat this year in terms of projections, while the Cleveland Browns have so much uncertainty surrounding them with the status of Deshaun Watson up in the air.

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a year when they made their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988 but failed to finish the job. Joe Burrow and company are poised to take another step in 2022 with an improved offensive line. They come in as a slight underdog to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

AFC North Insights @ BetMGM

Highest Ticket%: Bengals 34.4%

Highest Handle%: Ravens 38.2%

Biggest liability: Steelers

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will look to capture their first divisional crown since 2019, which saw their opening odds of +175 get bet down to +160. Baltimore is seeing some of the sharp money head in their direction, owning 38.2% handle, compared to a ticket percentage of 30.4%. The expectation is that a healthy Jackson at quarterback and J.K. Dobbins returning from injury at running back should have the Ravens back in the postseason.

Tight end Mark Andrews is still one of the most challenging players to cover in football, while Mike Macdonald replaced Wink Martindale as defensive coordinator. The Ravens’ defense looked human last season for the first time in a while. Still, this move is expected to help reinvigorate what should be a strong Ravens unit—knowing that it’s not difficult to understand why big money has come in on Baltimore, which is poised for a bounce-back campaign in this division.

The defending AFC champs are likely the biggest competition for the Ravens, sitting slightly behind them at +180. Cincinnati has attracted an equal amount of tickets and handle percentage, sitting at 34.4% for both. It’s not a surprise to see this type of action placed on the Bengals, who should have one of the most explosive offenses in football in 2022.

In their first season without Ben Roethlisberger at the helm in nearly two decades, the Steelers opened the year at +500 to win the AFC North but have seen those odds tumble to +900. Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett will likely be tasked with the quarterback duties, with the Steelers owning 28.8% of tickets and 22.6% of the handle. As a result, Pittsburgh has likely seen some small bets placed on them, but the sharp money has primarily been trending towards the Ravens.

The Browns have only seen a minuscule amount of the action, owning 6.3% of tickets and 4.8% of the handle, which stems from the ongoing Deshaun Watson saga.

Due to their long odds, Pittsburgh is currently the biggest liability in the AFC North on the BetMGM Sportsbook.