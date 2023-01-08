Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Won't Play vs. Bengals on Sunday
Grant White
Even though they could still host a playoff game, the Baltimore Ravens have elected to rest their star running back, J.K. Dobbins, in the regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bengals were crowned AFC North champions after last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills was canceled. However, a coin flip would be needed to determine who hosts the AFC wild card matchup if the Bengals win against the Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Denver Broncos.
Still, the Ravens are looking ahead to the playoffs and resting their star running back in Week 18.
Ravens’ standout JK Dobbins will not play today vs. the Bengals and instead will begin focusing on next weekend’s wild-card game, per league source.
Since returning in Week 14, Dobbins leads all NFL running backs in rushing yards and yards per carry.
Dobbins has been a revelation since returning against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. As noted by Adam Schefter, Dobbins leads the league in rushing yards and yards per carry over the four-week sample.
Gus Edwards should be the feature back for the Ravens on Sunday. Prior to last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Edwards had rushed for at least 55 yards in three straight games.
The betting odds continue to shift away from the Ravens. FanDuel Sportsbook has Baltimore lined as +10 underdogs for the AFC North showdown, with the total set at 39.5.
