Ravens' JK Dobbins Not Expected to Play Sunday vs. Dolphins

Dobbins hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in the final preseason game of 2021. Previously, the former Ohio State Buckeye has expressed frustration with being held out of the lineup while also offering that he expects to be back in action soon.
Without Dobbins, the Ravens relied more heavily on their passing game in Week 1. Baltimore called passing plays 60.4% of the time, above last season’s benchmark of 56.4%. Still, Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis, and Justice Hill will all be in the mix for touches out of the backfield against the Dolphins.
The Ravens steamrolled the New York Jets in Week 1, limiting them to a lone field goal through the first three quarters of their 24-9 win.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Ravens priced as -3.5 home chalk against the Dolphins on Sunday.
