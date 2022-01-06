Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (Ankle) Misses Practice Thursday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not participate in team practice on Thursday due to an ankle injury, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

For the second straight day, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson officially did not practice due to his ankle injury. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 6, 2022

As Yates noted, it’s the second consecutive day that Jackson was not available at team practice which does not bode well for his chances to play, heading into a must-win Week 18 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson’s participation level in practice on Friday will be something to monitor as a key indicator of his status heading into Sunday. If he cannot go, expect backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to get his fourth start of the season in Jackson’s place.

Jackson has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 12 games. He has also attempted 133 rushes for 767 yards and two rushing touchdowns on the year.

Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are currently 5.5-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.