Ravens' Lamar Jackson Questionable Sunday vs. Panthers
George Kurtz
Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.
#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) officially listed as questionable for Sunday against the #Panthers though John Harbaugh said he expects him to play. TE Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) also questionable though he practiced fully today.
Jackson is dealing with an illness that is not COVID-19-related. Although he is listed as questionable, head coach John Harbaugh stated Friday that he does expect Jackson to start Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers.
Gus Edwards is also listed as questionable due to hamstring and knee injuries. Edwards was able to put in limited practices all week, and he could be a true game-time decision.
The Ravens did get some good injury news this week, however, as tight end Mark Andrews is dealing with a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the Raven’s last game before their bye week, but he put in a full practice Friday and seems likely to play Sunday.
The Ravens are -13-point favorites (-114) versus the Panthers this week and are +245 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 41.5, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.