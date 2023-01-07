Ravens' Lamar Jackson won't Play Sunday vs. Bengals

This will now be the fifth straight game that Jackson has missed due to a knee injury. Jackson hasn’t even begun to practice, which would make his availability to start in the playoffs next weekend highly questionable. Tyler Huntley, who is dealing with shoulder and wrist injuries, is expected to start Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals, but if he can’t go, Anthony Brown, an undrafted rookie, will be behind center.
The Ravens can’t technically win the AFC North. Still, the NFL has decided that if the Ravens defeat the Bengals on Sunday, even though the Bengals would have a better win percentage, these two teams will flip a coin to decide who has home-field advantage when they play each other in the first round of the playoffs.
The Ravens are +9.5-point underdogs (-115) versus the Bengals on Sunday and are +350 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 39.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
