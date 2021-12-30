Ravens’ Marquise Brown (Undisclosed) Misses Practice On Thursday

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown did not participate in team practice on Thursday for an undisclosed reason, per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

Players I didn’t see practicing: QB Lamar Jackson (ankle), WR Marquise Brown, TE Nick Boyle (knee), LT Al Villanueva (likely vet day), NT Brandon Williams (likely vet day), OLB Odafe Oweh (foot), CB Anthony Averett (ribs), OL Ben Powers (toe), OL Tyre Phillips (knee). — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 30, 2021

The reasoning for Brown’s absence is something that must have developed within the past 24 hours as the wide receiver was not listed on the injury report on Wednesday. We will likely hear more in the coming hours about Brown’s situation as Friday’s practice report will be key in pointing towards his availability for Week 17 against the Rams.

Brown has accrued 85 receptions on 130 targets for 953 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games this season. If he is unable to go on Sunday, expect tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman to be looked towards in his absence.

Los Angeles Rams Vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are currently 4.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.