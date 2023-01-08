Ravens Mum on Starting Quarterback Ahead of Tilt vs. Bengals

The cards are stacked against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and their revolving door at quarterback is contributing to their woes.

Lamar Jackson hasn’t played since injuring his knee in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. Tyler Huntley has been the starter since then, but his status against the Cincinnati Bengals is up in the air after suffering wrist and shoulder injuries. Consequently, Anthony Brown is the presumptive starter, taking reps with the first team all week.

However, the Ravens aren’t tipping their hand. Instead, an announcement on who is starting under center isn’t expected until the Bengals take to the field for pregame warmups against the Bengals.

Ravens are not expected to an announce their starting QB Sunday vs. the Bengals until pregame warmups. Lamar Jackson is out, QB Tyler Huntley is listed as questionable due to shoulder and wrist injuries, and Anthony Brown took first team reps in practice this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2023

Brown got his first taste of NFL action against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. The rookie pivot completed three of five passes for 16 yards, helping Baltimore to a 16-14 win. Still, this would be his first career start if Huntley isn’t cleared for action.

The price tumbled leading up to Sunday, but the Ravens are holding steady as +10 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.