Ravens Place J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards on PUP List

Dobbins and Edwards each suffered a torn ACL before last year’s season and are continuing their recovery. It leaves Baltimore’s backfield incredibly thin as newly-acquired rusher Mike Davis, rookie Tyler Badie, and Justice Hill will battle for the starting spot come Week 1. That’s not to say that the Ravens will remain out of the free agency pool for a short-term rental until Dobbins and Edwards return. This unique backfield situation will be worth keeping an eye on throughout the preseason.
In 2020, Edwards attempted 144 rushes for 723 yards and six rushing touchdowns in 16 games. As for Dobbins, he notched 134 rushing attempts for 805 yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 15 appearances.
Baltimore Ravens 2022 AFC North Odds
The Baltimore Ravens are the favorites to win the AFC North in 2022 at +170 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
