Ravens Place Sammy Watkins on COVID-19 List

The Baltimore Ravens are one of many teams dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, and that’s going to leave them a little shorthanded against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Sammy Watkins was the latest player to be transferred to the COVID-19 list and will miss the Ravens’ Week 15 contest.

Hits keep coming for Ravens who place WR Sammy Watkins on Reserve/Covid-19 list. He’s out Sunday. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 19, 2021

Watkins is third on the team in targets, fourth in yards, and sixth in receptions this season, averaging 39.4 receiving yards per game and finding the end zone once.

Rashod Bateman will likely see increased usage with Watkins unavailable. The rookie wideout is coming off his best performance as a pro, hauling in seven-of-eight targets for 103 yards last week against the Cleveland Browns. Mark Andrews has been a preferred target all season and could draw some of those targets, as well.

The Ravens are 5-1 at home this season but enter tomorrow’s contest as +7 underdogs, with the total set at 43.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.