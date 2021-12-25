Ravens put Tyler Huntley on COVID list, Josh Johnson in line to start Sunday vs. Bengals

Things go from bad to worse in a hurry for the Baltimore Ravens ahead of their critical divisional clash with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Tyler Huntley will not play after being placed in health and safety protocols. Ian Rapoport and Aditi Kinkhabwala reported the news, which means Baltimore will likely battle the Bengals with a third-string quarterback that has not started since 2018.

#Ravens QB Tyler Huntley is headed to the COVID-19 reserve list, per me and @AKinkhabwala. Sick yesterday, now on the list today. He’s out for Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2021

With Lamar Jackson unlikely to see action as he nurses an ankle injury, Josh Johnson should see his first-ever snaps with the Ravens. The 35-year-old saw time in two games with the New York Jets this season before being picked up by Baltimore. Johnson had a three-touchdown game against the Indianapolis Colts back on November 4th when he came on in relief of Mike White. In that game, the veteran QB also put up 317 yards, his only significant action in three years.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the spread slingshotted to +7 for the Ravens after the line was just +2.5 a few days ago.