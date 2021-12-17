Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (Ankle) Questionable For Sunday Vs. Packers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been listed as questionable for the team’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday due to an ankle injury, per The Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is QUESTIONABLE for Sunday's game vs. Green Bay, despite not having practiced this week. pic.twitter.com/UFxuT0pJOU — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 17, 2021

Jackson has been dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in the second quarter of a loss to the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley filled in last week and will be asked to do so again if Jackson cannot go this Sunday against the Packers. He has only missed three games throughout his four-season career, which could make his absence on Sunday a rarity.

The former Pro Bowler has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 12 games this season. He has also attempted 133 rushes for 767 yards and two touchdowns while averaging the second-most yards per rushing attempt in the NFL at 5.8.

Green Bay Packers Vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are currently seven-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.