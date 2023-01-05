Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Misses Practice on Thursday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) missed his 14th straight practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Ravens QB situation on Thursday … Lamar Jackson (knee) was absent for his 14th straight practice. Tyler Huntley (right shoulder/wrist) did not throw during media viewing portion of practice. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 5, 2023

With a PCL injury, most slated Jackson to miss one to three weeks after suffering the injury more than a month ago in Week 13. It’s now looking like he will miss a fifth straight game, and there should now be a legitimate concern about his health for the Wild Card round next weekend. Head coach John Harbaugh has been mysterious about the specifics of the injury and his progress, which is seldom a great sign. This is something to continue to monitor in the coming days and weeks ahead.

In 2022, Jackson completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 12 starts. He has also notched 112 rushing attempts for 764 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are currently seven-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with the total set at 41, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.