Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Misses Practice on Thursday

With a PCL injury, most slated Jackson to miss one to three weeks after suffering the injury more than a month ago in Week 13. It’s now looking like he will miss a fifth straight game, and there should now be a legitimate concern about his health for the Wild Card round next weekend. Head coach John Harbaugh has been mysterious about the specifics of the injury and his progress, which is seldom a great sign. This is something to continue to monitor in the coming days and weeks ahead.
In 2022, Jackson completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 12 starts. He has also notched 112 rushing attempts for 764 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds
The Baltimore Ravens are currently seven-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with the total set at 41, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.