Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Misses Practice on Thursday

We are now well past the original timetable of one to three weeks for Jackson’s knee injury, which is slightly concerning. But adding in the perspective that the Ravens have already clinched a playoff berth, we’re not quite ready to sound the alarm yet, given that Baltimore may be acting with extra caution on his eventual return. It’s starting to look like backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is in line for his fourth straight start as the Ravens host the Steelers on Sunday.
In 2022, Jackson completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 12 starts. He has also attempted 112 rushing attempts for 764 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Jackson’s practice status will be something to monitor on Friday.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds
The Baltimore Ravens are currently 2.5-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers with the total set at 35.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
