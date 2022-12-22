Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Ruled OUT for Saturday vs. Falcons

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

John Harbaugh confirms Tyler Huntley will start at QB for Ravens on Saturday. Lamar Jackson will be out for a third straight game. pic.twitter.com/yu3dhCyBgN — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 22, 2022

It’s the third consecutive absence for Jackson as he continues to rehabilitate his way back from the PCL sprain. It’s a bit worrisome given the maximum length of his timetable was three weeks which he has now reached and has not practiced at all during the timeframe. Backup signal-caller Tyler Huntley will start again against the Atlanta Falcons, who will be trotting out rookie Desmond Ridder in his NFL debut on Saturday.

In 2022, Jackson has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 12 starts. He has also attempted 112 rushes for 764 yards and three rushing touchdowns on the year.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are currently six-point favorites against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday with the total set at 35.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.