Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Showing Improvement in Camp
Doug Ziefel
Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports that there is a new and improved version of Lamar Jackson at the Baltimore Ravens training camp. Jackson is said to have bulked up over the offseason, improving his ability as a passer. John Harbaugh said, “He’s strong and he looks great.”
According to reports, Jackson went 12 for 17 on passing attempts in team drills on Thursday, and his passes had more velocity and tighter spirals. After practice, Jackson said that he spent a lot of time this past offseason cleaning up his throwing mechanics. It already has paid dividends and could make Jackson even more exciting to watch this season.
Lamar Jackson Betting Odds
While it is only training camp, the hype could be real with a player as talented as Jackson. We already know how explosive he is running the football, and if he can make significant strides throwing the ball this season, he will quickly vault into the MVP conversation. So, head to Fanduel Sportsbook and consider grabbing him at +2000 to win the MVP award.
