Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation a "Mystery"

This year’s NFL offseason has been one of the wildest in recent memory, with several big-name stars changing teams. Could Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens be headed for a similar fate in the future? Well, with the way contract negotiations, or lack thereof, have been going, it certainly cannot be ruled out.

In an article written by ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, Florio states, “Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s long-term status with the team remains a mystery. He won’t engage the team on a contract, even though the team is ready to give him a major new deal. He insists that he doesn’t want to leave, but he’s not acting like he wants to stay.”

Jackson was reportedly unhappy about the trade involving former Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown and has now made the conscious decision to skip OTAs for the first time in his NFL career.

It all points to a potentially messy situation that seems far from being resolved any time soon.

The former league MVP was limited to 12 games last season with a sprained ankle, compiling 3,649 total yards and 18 touchdowns.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Ravens at +2000 odds to win Super Bowl LVII.