Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Questionable for Sunday vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Huntley has “a really good chance to play on Sunday.” But with undrafted rookie Anthony Brown as the backup on Sunday, a less-than-fully healthy Huntley is certainly notable. The Ravens will need to win this game to send a potential rematch against Cincinnati in the Wild Card round to a coin toss to determine home-field.

In 2022, Huntley completed 67 percent of his passes for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions in six games. He has also attempted 43 rushes for 137 yards and a rushing touchdown on the year.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are 9.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, with the total set at 39.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.