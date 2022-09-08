Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Limited at Practice on Thursday

Dobbins is nearing the end of his battle back from last year’s ACL injury, but the team doesn’t quite feel ready to get him back to full participation. The opponent is worth considering here, as the Ravens may feel they are strong enough to handle the New York Jets without Dobbins and set his sights on Week 2. If that’s the case, look for Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake to split the touches in the season-opener on Sunday.
In 2020, Dobbins attempted 134 rushes for 805 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. This situation is one to monitor on Friday as we await a practice designation and possible decision on his Week 1 availability.
Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets Odds
The Baltimore Ravens are currently 6.5-point favorites with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.