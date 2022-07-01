Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Remains Without a Timeline

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins remains without a clear timeline to return from his torn ACL. All we know so far is that Dobbins will not be playing in the preseason. He tore his ACL in the Ravens’ final preseason game last year and subsequently missed the entire regular season. Dobbins was spotted at OTAs, but he did not participate in any drills or activities except catching passes from the Jugs machine. The Ravens expect Dobbins to be a factor this season, but when that will be is unknown.

Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds

The Ravens were an injury-riddled team last season, but they are expected to be healthy entering the regular season. Dobbins’s availability is a big x-factor for this team. In his rookie season, he showed explosiveness on the ground and through the air. With Sammy Watkins and Marquise Brown leaving, Baltimore will need another solid receiving option alongside Mark Andrews. Dobbins could fill that role from the backfield. Oddsmakers seem to think he’ll be 100 percent sooner rather than later as Baltimore is the odds-on favorite to win the AFC North. If you agree with them and believe Baltimore can take the division from Cincinnati, grab them at +155 over at Fanduel Sportsbook.