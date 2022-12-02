Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Broncos

Although Dobbins has returned this season, he might just want to hang it up until next year. The 23-year-old is still just 15 months removed from tearing his ACL and has been underwhelming in the action he’s seen. Hensley added that head coach John Harbaugh told reporters he “could be in play” for next week. It’ll be Gus Edwards’s backfield for yet another week as the Ravens look to bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In 2022, Dobbins has 35 rushes for 123 yards and a rushing touchdown in four starts. He has also made six receptions on 39 yards for a receiving touchdown.
Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds
The Baltimore Ravens are currently 8.5-point favorites against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, with the total set at 39.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
