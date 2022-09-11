Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Ruled Out Sunday vs. Jets

The Baltimore Ravens spent the entire 2021 campaign without their lead running back, and they’ll have to make it at least one more contest. According to Dianna Russini, the team has elected to hold JK Dobbins out of the lineup against the New York Jets, ensuring a full resolution of his injury and affording him more time to get up to game speed.
Just spoke with Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins who wants to play so badly today but the team has decided he will not be active against the Jets.
After a standout rookie campaign in 2020, Dobbins was forced to miss all last year, suffering a torn ACL in the Ravens’ final pre-season game against the Washington Football Team. The former second-round pick continues to rehabilitate the injury and should be cleared to play over the coming weeks, if not days.
Without Dobbins, the Ravens will likely employ a committee approach at running back, with Mike Davis, Justice Hill, and Kenyan Drake all factoring into the offensive game plan.
The injury isn’t preventing bettors from getting a piece of the Ravens, with the AFC North contenders priced as -6.5 chalk against the Jets, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
