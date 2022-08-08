Ravens Re-Sign K Justin Tucker to 4-Year, $24 Million Contract
Paul Connor
The NFL’s best kicker is being rewarded with a new contract.
According to NFL.com, the team has re-signed Justin Tucker to a four-year, $24 million deal with $17.5 million guaranteed.
With two years left on his current contract, the extension keeps Tucker in a Ravens uniform through 2027, where he will remain the league’s highest-paid kicker at $6 million annually.
The most accurate placekicker in league history, Tucker has hit 91.1 percent of his field goal tries during his career and recently set the NFL record with a 66-yard game-winner in Week 3 of last season against the Detroit Lions. Tucker is also a thoroughly impressive 72.8% on kicks beyond 50 yards and 99% on extra points.
Set to turn 33 years old in November, the five-time First-Team All-Pro should have ample years of production left in him and will likely be the first kicker off the board in 2022 fantasy football drafts.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Ravens holding the tenth-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +2000.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.