Ravens-Saints DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

QUARTERBACK:

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens travel to New Orleans to face the Andy Dalton-led Saints on Monday Night Football. Lamar will be shorthanded as his RB1, WR1, and TE1 are all expected not to play tonight, but as we saw last Thursday Night, it didn’t matter when those three guys were limited. His legs will continue to be his greatest asset as his running, or the threat of running opens plenty of opportunities. Let’s not kid ourselves; Dalton is nothing more than a fringe quarterback who could have a chance against a pass defense that’s allowing the fifth-most passing yards per game.

RUNNING BACK:

Gus Edwards is listed as doubtful and not expected to play tonight, paving the way for Kenyan Drake to be the RB1. Edwards has averaged 13.5 carries per game over his last two, which would be sufficient workload for Drake to take over and add to the few targets he could receive. Justice Hill will rotate in behind Drake and should be a factor for ideally 6-8 touches.

Alvin Kamara has been a volume monster and finally discarded the touchdown-less shadow he was carrying with three touchdowns in his last game. Kamara has benefited tremendously from New Orleans’ depleted receiving room, as he has been targeted 28 times in the previous three games. Additionally, he’s seen at least 18 carries in three of his last four, so there is a clear path for him to eclipse 25 touches. Mark Ingram will be out tonight, setting up Dwayne Washington to be the second back, but if Kamara is rolling, it would be difficult to imagine Washington seeing more than five carries.

WIDE RECEIVER:

Rashod Bateman is out for the season, which gives Devin Duvernay a prime opportunity as the WR1. We haven’t seen incredible target upside from him this season, but Lamar’s favorite target Mark Andrews is out, New Orleans’ number one corner is out, and WR2 Demarcus Robinson is listed as questionable. This matchup has the makings of a potential breakout game for Duvernay. Robinson led the way in targets last week, but if he cannot play, look for James Proche to climb the depth chart, with Tylan Wallace also seeing an increased role. It sounds as though DeSean Jackson has a chance to be activated, and he could serve as the deep ball threat Lamar lost in Bateman.

Michael Thomas has been ruled out for the season, making way for Chris Olave to continue to thrive in the WR1 role. Olave has seen at least 13 targets in three of his last six games, which illustrates his extremely high ceiling while having a floor of about seven targets regardless. Jarvis Landry is listed as questionable and would serve as the WR2 if he were to be activated, with Tre’Quan Smith prepared to step up if not. Marquez Callaway and Rashid Shaheed would be the rotational receivers, with Callaway having the higher upside if there were to be an injury.

TIGHT END:

Andrews did not take the trip to New Orleans, effectively ruling him and giving Isaiah Likely the TE1 reigns. We’re giving him the highest target share projection of anyone on the Ravens after a seven-target game last week that has us hopeful of a continued prominent role. Josh Oliver looks to have an increased role with some upside available, as four of his eight targets this season came in the red zone. Nick Boyle has not been targeted yet this season, but he could warrant the minimal role Oliver is elevating from.

Juwan Johnson will remain the TE1 for the Saints despite Adam Trautman’s return from injury. Johnson has averaged over four targets per game this season, while Trautman’s role was minimal to begin with.

Taysom Hill saw a season-high in snap% and touches last week. Ideally, we expect that workload continues, given how last week played out for the Saints. He’ll still garner high-leverage snaps that could give us an endzone trot on this showdown slate.