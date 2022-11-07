Ravens-Saints DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

Lamar Jackson has the highest optimal probability projection on a showdown slate between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Jackson will cost a considerable price, but no Raven shares a relatively close upside, while all the injuries the Ravens are facing allow for some cheap stacking options. He has the dual threat upside and will be relied on even more than usual.

Alvin Kamara’s utilization has been through the roof and could easily reach 25 touches, which would be more than enough to end up atop the board tonight. Over his last four games, he has seen 18 carries in three while totaling 34 targets (8.5 per game). He broke his touchdown spell with three scores last week, so he’ll have the highest upside of any Saint by a considerable margin and is worth the coin it will cost to back.

Jackson and Kamara are in another class on this slate. Still, if you’re looking for a cheaper multiplier option to infuse financial flexibility, Chris Olave has a ceiling worth considering. He has a safe floor as the Saints WR1 and three games where he has been targeted at least 13 times. Baltimore has one of the league’s worst pass defenses which could give Andy Dalton plenty of chances to feed Olave. He’ll be slightly over-owned, but he has a ceiling that’s worth it.

FLEX OPTIONS:

Dalton projects stronger as a flex play, as you might as well pay up for Jackson or Kamara if you are looking to play a rather expensive multiplier. Dalton doesn’t give us much to be excited about, but in the same way that Olave could capitalize, Baltimore’s pass defense has not been good. The Ravens’ third-best rush defense could have Dalton seeing an uptick in passing attempts, making him a strong flex option if you can afford it.

Isaiah Likely is one of the more popular players on this slate, given his affordability and expected prominent role due to Mark Andrews’s absence. However, we should be weary because opposing tight ends have not fared well against the Saints’ defense, averaging 3.5 receptions per game while being one of three teams to have not allowed a touchdown to the position.

If Likely doesn’t have many opportunities, Devin Duvernay could benefit. Marshon Lattimore will not be roaming the secondary, and the WR2 Demarcus Robinson could also be out. If active, he is projected to own about a third of Duvernay’s clip, while Robinson led the team in targets last week, offering high upside leverage. Monitor the injury situation before deciding on your play.

Taysom Hill is offering considerable ownership leverage as people are a little scared off by his high price, but he cost more in the Saints’ recent Thursday Night game against Arizona. He’ll be fed high-leverage targets and has found the endzone in half of the games while coming off a season-high in touches and snap%. If you have the funds, he’s worth consideration.

Kenyan Drake is slated to take on Gus Edwards’s workload as the RB1, projected to be over-owned and more expensive than we like. He does offer value since his floor looks to be about 12 carries, but he doesn’t provide much of an additional receiving upside to compensate for his reasonably expensive price tag.

The rest of the Saints’ receiving room looks relatively affordable, but none, minus Jarvis Landry (if active), looks to have a guaranteed role. An interesting play would be Tre’Quan Smith at a low price, as he saw five targets and 100 yards in Week 3 when Thomas, Olave, and Landry were all healthy.

Josh Oliver and Justice Hill are two cheap Ravens’ backups that we’re eyeing to have increased roles due to injury. The Ravens want to use two running backs, so Hill could offer immense value if he were to see 6-8 touches, while the RB2 has a minimal pass-catching value that could be enough, given his affordability.

Dwayne Washington could be an interesting minimally priced play as the Saints’ RB2 with Mark Ingram being ruled out. DeSean Jackson also offers upside, as Lamar Jackson needs a speedy vertical threat, and few are historically better. If DeSean Jackson is active, he’ll see snaps.