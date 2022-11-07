Ravens-Saints: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two teams in the playoff hunt are set to take center stage on Monday Night Football, with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the New Orleans Saints.

Baltimore Ravens (-120) vs. New Orleans Saints (-102) Total: 46.5 (O -110, U -110)

The always formidable Baltimore Ravens sit atop the AFC North with a 5-3 record heading into tonight’s matchup, while the Saints are 3-5 but are just a half-game behind in the struggling NFC South. The Ravens are coming off a close victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and haven’t played since October 27, while the Saints laid a beating on the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday.

Both clubs have strong points, with the offenses taking the spotlight while the defenses lack consistency. The Ravens have been a dominant road team at 3-1, while the Saints are 2-3 as the home side.

Injuries will be something to watch on offense with Baltimore, knowing that their best pass catcher Mark Andrews is out, while their top wideout Rashod Bateman is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. That likely means a more significant dose of the ground game and more runs for Lamar Jackson. With Jackson’s ability to create plays from nothing, the Ravens shouldn’t suffer too much on offense, but they will miss Andrews’ blocking ability.

The Saints looked strong last weekend on defense when they shut out the Raiders 24-0. Still, mobile quarterbacks have given them plenty of trouble, and Jackson is the best in the business. In addition, the Saints aren’t fully healthy on defense, and John Harbaugh has had plenty of time to prepare for this matchup, giving the visitors another edge. Even with the Ravens’ injuries on offense, it’s hard to ignore their moneyline price tonight of -120.

Best Bet: Ravens moneyline (-120)

The Ravens and Saints are incredibly close in offensive and defensive output. Baltimore has scored 208 points and given up 183, while New Orleans has tallied 199 points and allowed 200. However, there’s an expectation that points will be scored, featuring two of the highest-scoring offenses in the league. In addition, both defenses have looked less than stellar at times. You can pass against this Ravens defense while running the ball against the Saints isn’t difficult.

Baltimore has scored 20 or more points in four of their last five, including piling up 27 last week against a strong Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense. Neither side should have difficulty moving the football, and points will likely be scored often. Both defenses could show they’re capable of more, but don’t expect that tonight, so look toward the total to go over 46.5.

Best Bet: Over 46.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Ravens 25, Saints 23