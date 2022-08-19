Ravens Sign Free Agent WR Demarcus Robinson

The Baltimore Ravens are signing free-agent wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Ravens are expected to sign free agent WR Demarcus Robinson, per @KatzBrosSports. A new target for Lamar Jackson and a fresh start for Robinson, who met with Baltimore today and has agreed in principle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 19, 2022

Robinson was released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday but was quickly scooped up by Baltimore on Friday. His name is most recognizable as a depth receiver on the Kansas City Chiefs for six seasons before signing with Las Vegas this offseason. He will bring depth to a Ravens receiving corps that could use it, especially after trading away top-option Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals.

In 2021, Robinson made 25 receptions on 41 targets for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Based on what we’ve seen on the field throughout his career, the 27-year-old has a legitimate chance to be as high as the second option on the team’s depth chart behind Rashod Bateman.

Baltimore Ravens 2022 AFC North Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are currently the favorites to win the AFC North at +145 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.