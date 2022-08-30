Ravens Sign RB Kenyan Drake

Drake was recently released by the Las Vegas Raiders a year after inking a two-year, $11 million deal with the team. He appeared in 12 games for the Raiders last season, recording 545 total yards and three touchdowns.
Drake’s disappointing tenure in Las Vegas followed a productive three-year stretch (2018-2020) in which he racked up 3,266 total yards and scored 27 touchdowns with the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals.
In Baltimore, the 28-year-old joins a crowded yet banged-up running back group. Projected starter J.K. Dobbins is questionable for Week 1 as he continues to recover from last year’s ACL tear, while Gus Edwards will miss the first four games of the regular season after being placed on the PUP list. Meanwhile, Mike Davis has been widely ineffective this preseason, averaging just 3.1 yards on 13 carries.
Given the uncertainty of the Ravens backfield, Drake makes sense as a speculative add in all fantasy formats.
FanDuel Sportsbookcurrently has Baltimore at -290 on the moneyline for Week 1’s matchup against the New York Jets.
