Ravens-Steelers: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

This will be the first of two meetings down the stretch in this historic rivalry, with the Ravens barely hanging on to their AFC North division lead. Pittsburgh has been playing much better football of late, winning two straight, while the Ravens are 4-1 over their last five.
Injuries will be a big storyline ahead of this matchup, with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson expected to be sidelined, putting Tyler Huntley in line to start as QB1. Huntley has similar characteristics to Jackson but doesn’t have a game-changing presence. The Steelers are listed as slight home favorites at -124 on the moneyline and 1.5-point favorites on the spread.
You can throw the records out the window when these two collide, so don’t discount the Steelers. They’re much healthier on defense, and their offensive line has done a better job protecting Kenny Pickett in the pocket and creating holes for the running game. The defense hasn’t been the Ravens’ typical strong suit, so there’s reason to be bullish about the Steelers’ offense.
Pittsburgh has given Huntley trouble in a limited sample size in the past, meaning there’s reason to target the Steelers on the spread at -1.5.
Best Bet: Steelers -1.5 (-114)
When these two teams face off, points are often considered a premium, which should be no different on Sunday. The total for this game is the lowest of the week at just 36.5, with the over sitting at -115 and the under coming in at -105. We know the struggles that the Steelers’ offense has had this season, but they’ve picked things up of late. With a young offense, there will be growing pains, and with Huntley taking the role of quarterback for the Ravens, it’s understandable why the total is where it is. It’s a meager number, and there’s risk in looking towards the under, knowing that turnovers could be present. Still, it’s difficult to see these teams not running the football a lot, so point totals should remain low.
