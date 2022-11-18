Ravens TE Mark Andrews a Game-Time Decision for Sunday

It’s good to hear within the report that Andrews was able to get a bunch of reps in at practice on Friday, but head coach John Harbaugh isn’t ready to commit to Andrews’s status for Sunday. They’re to show caution in a matchup against the lowly Carolina Panthers, where the Ravens may not need Andrews’s services to get the job done. Keep an eye out for an update on Sunday morning.
In 2022, Andrews has 42 receptions on 64 targets for 488 yards and five touchdowns. If he can’t go, Isaiah Likely will become a solid streaming option at tight end for needy fantasy managers in Week 11.
Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds
The Baltimore Ravens are 13-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
