Ravens TE Mark Andrews Practices Friday, RB J.K. Dobbins DNP

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews returned to practice Friday and is expected to play Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens practice report (Friday) Not practicing

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee)

OLB Justin Houston (groin)

OT Ronnie Stanley*

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul*

* – Likely rest day Returned to practice

TE Mark Andrews

CB Marcus Peters

FB Patrick Ricard — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 21, 2022

There was concern over Andrews’s availability after the 27-year-old was a DNP Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury. However, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Andrews’s absence was purely for rest purposes, leaving fantasy managers confident they will have their TE1 in the fold come Sunday. The two-time Pro Bowler has enjoyed a solid start to the 2022 campaign, recording 39 catches for 455 yards and five touchdowns through six games.

In other Ravens news, Baltimore is expected to be without running back J.K Dobbins after he failed to practice all week due to a sore knee. With Dobbins likely sidelined, Kenyan Drake should be a useful RB2/3 option in all fantasy formats. Drake is coming off his best game of the season, rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown on just ten carries in Baltimore’s 24-20 loss to the New York Giants.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Ravens as -6.5 home favorites on the spread and -295 on the moneyline.