Ravens' TE Mark Andrews Returns vs. Panthers in Week 11
Grant White
It’s been an uneventful few weeks for Mark Andrews. But thankfully for the Baltimore Ravens, the tight end returns to the gridiron in Week 11. Andrews has been dealing with a shoulder injury that has kept him out since Week 8, but he will suit up against the Carolina Panthers.
Ravens’ TE Mark Andrews officially active today vs. Panthers.
Andrews last played in Week 8. Still, the reigning All-Pro leads the Ravens in targets, receptions, and receiving yards. The 27-year-old has hit double-digit targets four times this season and has found paydirt five times.
Isaiah Likely started for the Ravens last time out but will revert to a bench role with Andrews back in the fold. Even as a backup Likely has been a preferred target for Lamar Jackson. The rookie ranks third on the team in receptions and fourth in yards, despite starting just one game.
The Ravens are looking for their fourth straight victory, and the betting odds are in their favor. FanDuel Sportsbook has Baltimore priced as -13 home chalk for this inter-conference battle.
