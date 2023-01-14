Ravens' Tyler Huntley is Questionable vs. Bengals

Tyler Huntley is questionable to play Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens, the Ravens’ official website reports.

The Ravens have serious issues at quarterback this week, which is not something you want to hear going into a playoff game. Starter Lamar Jackson is out with a knee injury, and Huntley may not be able to go due to a shoulder injury. Huntley is listed as questionable, but he was able to put in a full practice on Friday, his first in almost two weeks. If Huntley can’t go, Anthony Brown will start for the second straight game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals defeated the Ravens with Brown starting in Week 18, 27-16.