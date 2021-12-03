Ravens vs. Steelers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 13 on FanDuel Sportsbook

AFC North battles are always unpredictable. Things look set to follow that trend when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13. Baltimore has found ways to win ugly, while Pittsburgh, no longer able to overcome roster deficiencies, is on the outside looking in at the playoffs and sits at 5-5-1 on the season.

Ravens vs. Steelers NFL Week 13 Info

Baltimore Ravens (8-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1)

Date: Sunday, December 5th

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Heinz Field

Ravens vs. Steelers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Ravens -215 | Steelers +180

Spread: Ravens -4.5 (-114) | Steelers -3 (-106)

Total:44 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Ravens +1100 | Steelers +18000

Ravens vs. Steelers Predictions and Picks

Under 44 (-110)

Ravens -4.5 (-114)

Ravens vs. Steelers News, Analysis, and Picks

Baltimore remains one of the hardest hit in the league in terms of season-ending injuries and has some notable names on their weekly injury report. On Wednesday’s report, Calais Campbell, Jimmy Smith, Patrick Queen, and Miles Boykin were listed as limited. Those listed as DNP include Anthony Averett, Justin Houston, Patrick Ricard, and Tavon Young. Notable names on the injury report for the Steelers include Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Haden, and Trai Turner, who were listed as DNP to start the week. Chase Claypool was listed as limited, Pat Freiermuth, listed with a concussion, was listed as a full participant in practice.

The Baltimore Ravens continue to show the ill effects of missing key starters Marcus Peters, J.K. Dobbins, and Gus Edwards. Despite missing both of their starting running backs and their ball-hawking cornerback, the Ravens enter Week 13 as the number one seed in the AFC. They have proven that they can engineer comebacks despite inconsistent play in the passing game. The defense is no longer the feared unit it was just a year ago, and the running backs have struggled to provide any consistent production to complement Lamar Jackson. It is scary to think how good they could be if they had the playmakers on both sides of the ball who were lost for the season.

Pittsburgh is struggling and may be on their way to their first-ever losing season under the guidance of head coach Mike Tomlin. Ben Roethlisberger continues to decline. The offensive line struggles in both pass protection and run blocking. And the defense, despite studs like T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, has been exposed at times this season. There is still time to turn it around and make a run, but a tough remaining schedule features no games against a team currently under .500. If they are going to make their push, beating Baltimore on Sunday afternoon would go a long way towards giving them the needed confidence and momentum they need.

The spread for this contest sits at -4.5, up from the -3.5 it opened at. The majority of the public action has come on the Ravens, with 62 percent tapping Baltimore to cover. This is one of the rare times the public and the sharps are aligned, but the spread may have grown too large to offer true value. Baltimore is expected to find their way past the Steelers defense this weekend, but -4.5 in a divisional game offers minimal appeal. With that said, the juice currently sits at -114, suggesting that sharp action is still coming in on the current number and that it may see movement by game time. Baltimore is 9-2 ATS in their past 11 games against the AFC North, while the Steelers are 2-5 ATS in their previous seven games against the division. Tap the Ravens for Week 13.

The over/under for this contest sits at 44, up from the 43.5 it opened at. The under is 7-5 in the Steelers contests this season and 6-5 in the Ravens games. The under offers the most value in divisional matchups regardless of total, but the fact that the total has risen for this contest should give some reason for pause. Despite both team inconsistencies on offense this season, these are still two of the more talented teams in the AFC. The total may have been set low enough to offer some value at 43.5, but the suggestion here is to still take the under at 44. The under is 4-0 in the Ravens’ past four road games and is 7-3 in the Steelers’ past 10 as a home underdog. Punch the under for one unit at FanDuel.

