Ravens Will Likely Be Without Lamar Jackson vs. the Bengals on Sunday

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is unlikely to play in Week 16. Jackson missed last week’s game after leaving with an ankle injury against the Browns in Week 14. The Ravens have dropped three in a row by a total of just four points and are sinking fast in the AFC playoff picture.

From @GMFB: The #Ravens may not have QB Lamar Jackson after he missed practice again, while the #Vikings won't have RB Dalvin Cook (COVID-19). pic.twitter.com/N3s5FPASea — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2021

At 8-6, the Ravens can ill afford to drop more games given that four other teams in the conference have the same record. FiveThirtyEight still estimates Baltimore’s chances to qualify for the playoffs at 56%. However, it’ll first need to get past the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Cincinnati’s available in the market anywhere from a 3 to 3.5-point favorite. Both teams faced off in Week 7, and the Bengals won in a 41-17 rout. With Jackson ruled out, sharp bettors aren’t wasting any time as they’re opting to lay the points with the Bengals at home.

