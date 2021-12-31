Ravens Will Likely Start QB Tyler Huntley vs. Rams

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports that the Baltimore Ravens could start backup quarterback Tyler Huntley against the Rams on Sunday.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) did not practice for a second straight day after limping badly Wednesday. It’s trending toward Tyler Huntley starting against the Rams. WR Marquise Brown (illness) did not practice for a second straight day. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 31, 2021

Baltimore’s been without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson since he suffered an ankle injury in Week 14 against the Browns. Huntley replaced him as the starter the following week before landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Week 16. The Ravens then turned to Josh Johnson, who threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-21 loss to the Bengals.

It wasn’t that long ago when the Ravens were 8-3 on the season. Since then, they’ve lost four straight games and now have a 22% chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Huntley’s filled in admirably for Jackson as Baltimore lost both games he featured in by a combined three points. However, the problem is that Baltimore’s defense is ravaged with injuries as three starters in the secondary are done for the season.

The Ravens are as high as a 5.5-point underdog in Week 17, and sharp bettors are wasting no time fading them and laying the points with the Rams on the road.

