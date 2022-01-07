Ravens Will Start Tyler Huntley vs. Steelers in Week 18

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports that the Baltimore Ravens will start Tyler Huntley at quarterback in the regular-season finale. Huntley’s started two of Baltimore’s past three games as Lamar Jackson remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

According to Football Outsiders, the Ravens have just a 2.3% chance to make the playoffs. First, they’ll need to win on the road against the Steelers and hope the Jaguars can defeat the Colts. Then, Baltimore would also need the following to occur:

a Patriots win or tie against the Dolphins.

The Raiders to beat the Chargers.

Baltimore’s a consensus 3.5 point home favorite against Pittsburgh. However, sharp bettors are taking the points with the road underdogs. As for the total, we’ve seen some sharp action on the under. The total initially opened at 42, but it’s been bet down to 41.

