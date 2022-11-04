This is news to the public as it is Robinson’s first appearance on the injury report under a groin ailment. Notably, the Ravens lost top receiver Rashod Bateman for the season and would be left with three active roster wide receivers if Robinson cannot go against the New Orleans Saints. The silver lining is that Robinson will have until Monday night to get healthy ahead of a tricky primetime matchup on the road.
In 2022, Robinson has made 15 receptions on 25 targets for 140 yards and a touchdown in eight games this season. Keep an eye out for his status this weekend as we get closer to kickoff.
Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints Odds
The Baltimore Ravens are 2.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
