Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin) was limited in team practice on Friday.

Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson (groin) was added to Friday's injury report and was limited. That means the only Baltimore WRs on the active roster and not on the injury report are: Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace and James Proche. DeSean Jackson and Andy Isabella are on PS. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 4, 2022

This is news to the public as it is Robinson’s first appearance on the injury report under a groin ailment. Notably, the Ravens lost top receiver Rashod Bateman for the season and would be left with three active roster wide receivers if Robinson cannot go against the New Orleans Saints. The silver lining is that Robinson will have until Monday night to get healthy ahead of a tricky primetime matchup on the road.

In 2022, Robinson has made 15 receptions on 25 targets for 140 yards and a touchdown in eight games this season. Keep an eye out for his status this weekend as we get closer to kickoff.

Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are 2.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.