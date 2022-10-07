Ravens WR Rashod Bateman Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ravens ruled out WR Rashod Bateman for Sunday night’s game vs. the Bengals due to his foot injury, and also ruled out RB Justice Hill due to his hamstring injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2022

The Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals without their top wide receiver in a pivotal AFC North showdown in primetime on Sunday Night Football. Bateman didn’t practice all week, so this should not come as a surprise, but it will be something to continue monitoring as he tries to return for Week 6.

In four games this season, Bateman has made 11 receptions on 22 targets for 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In his absence, expect Mark Andrews, Devin Duvernay, and Demarcus Robinson to see an increase in workload and target share on Sunday night.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are 3.5-point favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.