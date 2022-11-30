RB Zonovan Knight to have Role in Jets Backfield?

Active for the first time in Week 12 over teammate James Robinson (healthy scratch), Knight racked up 103 yards on 17 touches as Carter left the contest with an ankle injury and did not return. Jets head coach Robert Saleh praised Knight’s performance postgame, saying:
“He was juicy as a runner, going north and south…He’s a one-cut runner, which is kind of the staple of our scheme, and he played fast, he played physical.”
Signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent, Knight played his college football at North Carolina State, where he rushed for 2,287 yards and 18 touchdowns across three seasons.
With Carter questionable and Robinson seemingly falling out of favor, Knight could be looking at an every-down role Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings and should be added in all fantasy formats.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jets as +3 road underdogs on the spread and +132 on the moneyline.
