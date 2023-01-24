The 2022 NFL season will see some big spreads, and we’re highlighting the most lopsided ones for each week.

NFL Odds Championship Weekend: Biggest NFL Spreads This Week

Rank Matchup Spread 1 San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Eagles (-3) 2 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs (-1)

1. San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-3)

The NFC Championship is set, and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the San Francisco 49ers as three-point home favorites. The Eagles are coming off a Divisional Round victory over the New York Giants, while the 49ers handled their business against the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia finished the regular season with a 7-2 home record, while the 49ers were 5-3 as the visitors. These are the top two seeds in the NFC. The Eagles finished the regular season with an 8-9 record against the spread and covered in their playoff opener against the Giants. The 49ers were listed at 11-6 against the spread and have covered both their playoff games as favorites.

2. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1)

A rematch of last year’s AFC Championship will go down from Kansas City on Sunday. The Chiefs are set to welcome the Cincinnati Bengals and are currently listed as one-point home favorites. The Bengals took down the Buffalo Bills on the road in the Divisional Round, while the Chiefs held on for a victory over the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars. These teams have already met once this year in December, which saw Cincinnati pick up the victory by three points. The Bengals have won three straight games over the Chiefs and four of their past five. The Bengals completed the regular season with a very strong 12-3-1 record against the spread, while the Chiefs compiled a 5-11-1 record. Cincinnati is 1-1 against the spread in the playoffs, while the Chiefs are 0-1.